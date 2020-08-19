Joseph Biden is officially the Democratic nominee for the 2020 presidential election after being nominated via virtual roll call during the second night of the Democratic National Convention.
The roll call went out to all 57 states and territories to showcase the nation.
The night also featured speeches from former President Bill Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and second lady Jill Biden.
Clinton began his speech going after President Donald Trump’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak and pointing out America’s disproportionate number of cases compared to the population.
“But did it have to be this way? No. COVID hit us much harder than it had to,” Clinton said. “At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center, instead it is a storm center, with only chaos. Just one thing never changes, his determination to deny responsibility and blame.”
Clinton said Biden is the candidate to bring the country back out of the recession due to Biden’s experience during 2008 as vice president.
“Joe Biden wants to build an economy far better suited for our changing world, better for young people, better for families working and raising their kids, better for people who lost their jobs and need new ones, better for farmers tired of paying for collateral damage in trade wars, better for workers caring for the sick, elderly and disabled, better for because of the living wage and access to affordable education and health care, including prescription drugs, and to child care, a secure retirement and for the first time, paid family and medical leave,” Clinton said.
Ocasio-Cortez presented about a minute-long speech while seconding Sen. Bernie Sanders’ nomination. Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Sanders during the primaries and has grown to be an at-large advocate for the progressive movement.
“A movement striving to repair, striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny and homophobia and to propose, build and reimagine systems of immigration and foreign policy that turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past,” Ocasio-Cortez said during Sanders’ nomination. “A movement that realizes the unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long-term stability for the many and organized the historic grassroots campaign to reclaim our democracy.”
The night ended with video footage of the Biden family throughout Joe and Jill’s early marriage and life, the vice presidency and the impact of the loss of his first wife, daughter and son.
“How do you make a broken family whole? The same way you make a nation whole,” Jill Biden said. “With love and understanding and with small acts of kindness, with bravery, with unwavering faith. We show up for each other in big ways and small ones again and again.”
