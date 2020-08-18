President Donald Trump promised “full support of the federal government” to Iowa leaders Tuesday in response to the Aug 10. derecho. Trump made a stop in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, early Tuesday to survey the damage.
The president approved a portion of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ disaster aid request for an estimated $45 million in aid for 16 counties Monday. The total dollar request from Reynolds’ application for federal disaster declaration was $3.9 billion.
"Iowans have always been resilient and strong and tough and great people," Trump said in a briefing in Cedar Rapids. "From the depths of his grave hardship, we will rebuild even stronger than before. We're going to be in fantastic shape in a very short period of time."
Former Vice President Joe Biden called local Iowa officials after the storm, according to the Des Moines Register.
"One photo-op in Iowa does not make up for four years of failed leadership from this White House," Lauren Dillon, Biden's Iowa state director, said in a statement.
Trump’s approval Monday did not include individual assistance for homeowners and farmers with private property damage.
"All Americans are united in grief and prayer for the precious life that was lost,” Trump said during a briefing in Cedar Rapids, according to USA Today.
After landing a little after 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Trump was joined by a crowd of 50 people, including protestors and supporters. Also there to greet Trump was Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley and Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart.
“From cities to farms, Iowans are hurting, many still have challenges with shelter, food and power. Resilience is in our DNA, but we’re going to need a strong and timely federal response to support recovery efforts,” Reynolds said before the president's visit.
