Kamala Harris was officially named the Democratic nominee for vice president during the first night of the Democratic National Convention. She is the first Black woman and Asian-American to receive the nomination.
The night also featured headlining speakers former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. This week marks the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote.
Harris acknowledged the Black women that helped secure women’s suffrage but were still prohibited from voting long after ratification.
“But they were undeterred, without fanfare or recognition; they organized and testified and rallied and marched and marched not just for their vote, but for a seat at the table,” Harris said. “These women, and the generations that followed, worked to make democracy and opportunity real in the lives of all of us who followed.
"They paved the way for the trailblazing leadership of Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, and these women inspired us to pick up the torch and fight on.”
Harris said America is at an inflection point that makes us feel afraid and alone, but America can do better and deserves more.
“We must elect a president who can bring something different, something better, and do the important work, a president who brings all of us together — Black, white, Latino, Asian, Indigenous — to achieve what we collectively want,” Harris said. “We must elect Joe Biden.”
Obama said Biden and Harris will help restore our standing in the world, and they both care about every American and democracy.
“They believe that in a democracy, the right to vote is sacred, and we should be making it easier for people to cast their ballots, not harder,” Obama said. “They believe that no one, including the President, is above the law and that no public official should use their office to enrich themselves or their supporters.”
Pelosi said the guiding purpose of Democrats is fighting for the people through Senate bills that fight for affordable health care, bigger paychecks, protection for the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and George Floyd’s Justice Policing Act and more, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump are standing in the way of this.
“As speaker of the house, I have seen, first-hand, Donald Trump’s disrespect for facts, for working families and for women in particular,” Pelosi said.“Disrespect, written into his policies, toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct. But we know what he doesn’t — that when women succeed, America succeeds, and so we are unleashing the power of women to take our rightful place in our national life.”
Thursday night is the final night of the Democratic National Convention and will be the night Biden accepts his nomination. Harris said Biden believes Americans stand with our allies and stand up to our adversaries.
“[Biden] and I believe that we can build that beloved community, one that is strong and decent, just and kind,” Harris said. “One in which we can all see ourselves — that’s the vision that our parents and grandparents fought for. The vision that made my own life possible, the vision that makes the American promise, for all its complexities and imperfections, a promise worth fighting for.
"So make no mistake, the road ahead is not easy. We may stumble, we may fall short. But I pledge to you that we will act boldly and deal with our challenges honestly […]. And we will act with the same faith in you that we ask you to place in us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.