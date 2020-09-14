An additional 258 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and an additional six deaths have been reported.
In Iowa, 704,540 individuals have been tested for COVID-19, and the total positive cases is now 74,900.
There have been a total of 1,224 COVID-19 related deaths while 53,382 people have recovered in all of Iowa.
One more positive case was reported in Story County. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Story County remains at 17.
