Another 184 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of individual positive cases to 52,617.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported two additional deaths, for a total of 979 statewide.
Of those who have tested positive, a total of 40,672 have recovered.
In Story County, 21,353 individuals have been tested and a total of 1,412 people have tested positive for COVID-19. There is 40,690 recovered cases total in Iowa and the number of COVID-19 deaths in Story County remains at 15.
