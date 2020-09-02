Another 479 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported with an additional four deaths reported.
The total positive cases in Iowa is now up to 64, 575. Of those, 48,042 recovered. The total COVID-19 related deaths amongst Iowans is now 1,125.
The cases in Story County have increased by 46, making for a total of 2,552.
