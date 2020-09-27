The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported that Iowa’s COVID-19 case count is now 86,259 positive cases.
The IDPH also reported another 2,735 individuals tested positive via antigen testing.
Iowa’s death toll has risen, bringing Iowa’s total death toll to 1,315.
Story County’s case count total is now 3,446. No additional deaths have been reported in the county. Story County’s total death toll remains at 17.
