COVID-19 positive cases continue to rise nationwide and the Iowa Department of Health has reported an increase of 1,710 positive cases since yesterday morning.
The state of Iowa's total number of cases is now 106,262, with a death toll of 1,527.
In Story County, the positive number of covid cases is 3,820, and the death count in Story County remains at 17.
