The Workspace at the Memorial Union is hosting multiple creative events in celebration of Valentine’s Day.
Students and the Ames community are encouraged to create or purchase handmade, heartwarming gifts for their valentine this week in the Memorial Union.
At the Workspace’s pop-up art show, students can purchase cards, magnets, potted plants and many other gifts for their special someone. Gift wrap and cards are also available with the purchase of a gift. The pricing of the gifts range from $2 up to $25.
The art show is open from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. just outside of the bookstore at the Memorial Union.
Local artists and students have crafted all of the gifts available. The ceramic bowls holding the succulents were created in the Workspace by individuals who attended pottery events.
The Valentine cards sold at the pop-up show are the work of Kristin Erdman, a communications specialist at the Memorial Union.
“We have paint your own pottery theme nights every Friday,” said Allison Hellman, junior in integrated studio arts and employee at the Workspace. “This one coming up is a two-for-one studio fee, which is a steal if you wanna bring a date for Valentine’s Day.”
Drop-in hours for the two-for-one event are 4 to 8 p.m., and it is recommended for students to give themselves an hour before the event ends.
At “Paint Your Own Pottery” nights, artists can choose a pre-made ceramic piece, and paint it with glaze. Artists have the ability to paint on mugs, bowls or plates and sometimes even more creative vessels, such as shapes like hearts. The Workspace fires the pieces in a kiln within a week, and artists can drop by during open hours to pick up the piece at their leisure.
Themed “Paint Your Own Pottery” events take place from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday evenings.
On the Friday following Valentine’s Day, Feb. 21, the theme for the pottery night is “Potty Mouth Pottery,” where artists can paint profanity of their choice on pottery.
Many Iowa State students make frequent trips to the Workspace as a productive way to relieve stress.
“The staff there was super nice and could answer any question I had,” said Ava Frase, junior in animal science. “I think it’s a great resource to be able to go by yourself or with friends to do crafts, express creativity and forget about classes for a little while.”
The studio fee is typically $4 for Iowa State students and $5 for the public, plus the cost of the ceramic vessel selected.
“We have punch cards and semester passes that make it cheaper if you wanna come in a lot, especially for things like pottery,” Hellman said. “Anybody can come into the Workspace, not just students.”
The Workspace is located in the East basement of the Memorial Union. More information on the hours and dates of open studios, along with the pricing of materials can be found at www.sac.iastate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.