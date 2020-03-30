Even with Iowa State’s campus being closed, Student Counseling Services (SCS) is still helping students in any way they can.
“The shift to remote instruction impacted the method and types of services we can offer,” said Christopher Hanes, director of SCS. “With this shift, we have adjusted our counseling services to using telehealth-based services and have modified our scope of services. We offer accessible services by phone, including brief consultation and support planning appointments and crisis consultation services.”
Hanes said SCS is still providing counseling for students but will not be offering face-to-face services with limited exceptions during the remote instruction period.
“We are offering services by telephone,” Hanes said. “We offer brief consultation and support planning and crisis consultation services. These services are available to [Iowa State] students, and students just need to call the center Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to get started. These services are designed to promote effective coping with our current crisis and the transitions associated with it.”
Besides providing counseling, Student Wellness is also providing many other services to students.
“We are part of the larger Health and Wellness Unit at Iowa State University, and our partners are offering a wealth of options for promoting holistic wellness during this difficult time,” Hanes said. “For example, Student Wellness has created a ‘Keep Community, Stay Informed and Be Well’ campaign, and Recreation Services has online exercise classes. Both of these resources are excellent opportunities for students to promote wellness during this challenging time.”
The Keep Community, Stay Informed and Be Well campaign page offers resources and strategies for students to keep community, stay informed and be well while practicing social distancing during online classes at Iowa State.
The Keep Community section offers suggestions for connecting to others while still practicing social distancing.
For connecting with others, the section suggests using Google Hangout, Microsoft Teams, WebEx and Zoom, all of which are provided by Information Technology Services.
The section also offered other suggestions, like hosting a virtual Netflix Party, watching animal webcams, taking virtual tours and hosting a virtual breakfast, lunch or dinner with friends or family.
The Stay Informed section helps keep students connected with resources on campus and in the community to help them stay informed and to help get them connected to support.
This includes links to the Iowa State COVID-19 updates website, Academic Support Options and more.
The final section, Be Well, provides suggestions for keeping positive mental health.
Some suggestions include discovering a new hobby, getting quality sleep of seven to nine hours per day and experiencing virtual music events or concerts.
“It is normal for events like the corona crisis to be stressful for people, including experiencing strong emotions, fear and anxiety,” Hanes said. “Everyone reacts differently, and we know that promoting connections with supports and promoting effective coping can help us better prepare to manage these challenges. Helpful strategies that we promote include increasing self-care, finding a balance in your day, acknowledging your thoughts and emotions, committing to a routine and connecting with others. Mental health resources help students by providing a supportive space to listen to their concerns and struggles in this difficult time and help them implement effective strategies.”
SCS has also created a video series called “SCS Skills Corner” with a focus on topics related to mental health to support students during this remote instruction period. The SCS YouTube channel and social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, will feature new videos on a regular basis.
Recreation Services is also offering online fitness classes.
“In-person classes may be canceled, but online fitness classes are here and live,” according to the Recreation Services website. “Workout in the comfort of your home alongside your favorite Rec Services fitness instructors.”
To connect to an online fitness class, check out the virtual class schedule on the Recreation Services website and social media, log into Instagram and make sure to follow @ISURECS, tap the Recreation Services profile picture when they are live and enjoy the workout.
The workouts remain available for 24 hours if someone missed one they really wanted to attend.
“[SCS] is here for students in this difficult time,” Hanes said. “We continue to provide student-centered and accessible mental health services to the [Iowa State] community. We provide brief consultation and support-planning services to help promote coping, connection with resources and support planning. These services are designed to promote effective coping with our current crisis and the transitions associated with it.”
There are a number of crisis resources available to students 24/7. Text the 24-hour crisis text line by texting “ISU” to 741741 or call SCS at 515-294-5056 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
