The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,315 new coronavirus cases since the state’s last tally at 10 a.m. Friday.
The total number of cases has now broken 98,356. The overall positivity rate is at 11.5 percent.
An additional 21 deaths have been reported, bringing the state’s total death count to 1,454.
In Story County, at total of 3,678 positive cases have been reported. No new deaths have been reported in the county. The death toll remains at 17.
