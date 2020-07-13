There have been an additional 460 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Iowa in the last 24 hours, making a total of 35,462 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported four additional death, for a total of 752 statewide.
A total of 377,138 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state of Iowa.
Of those that have tested positive, a total of 26,589 have recovered.
The total amount of positive COVID-19 cases in Story County is 872 and six deaths.
