There have been an additional 288 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the state of Iowa in the last 24 hours, making a total of 37,904 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported five additional death, for a total of 787 statewide.
A total of 403,728 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state of Iowa.
Of those that have tested positive, a total of 27,815 have recovered.
In Story County, eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's case total to 924.
No new COVID-19 related deaths have occurred in Story County in the last 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Story County is still at eight.
