There have been an additional 183 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, making a total of 26,048 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported one additional death, for a total of 686 statewide.
An additional 2,042 people have been tested for COVID-19, for a total of 259,002 tests.
Of those that have tested positive, a total of 16,101 have recovered.
The total amount of positive COVID-19 cases in Story County is 471 and three deaths.
