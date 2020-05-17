There have been an additional 323 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, making a total of 14,651 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported five additional deaths, for a total of 351 statewide.
3,941 additional people have been tested for COVID-19, for a total of 100,241 tests.
Of those that have tested positive, an additional 227 cases have recovered, for a total of 7,154 total recoveries.
The total amount of positive COVID-19 cases in Story County is 75.
