Iowa State announced through an email Monday that student employees of Iowa State will be receiving relief payment.
“We recognize the COVID-19 crisis is causing significant challenges for you and other members of the Iowa State community,” said Wendy Wintersteen, president of Iowa State University, in the email. “I am writing to announce a payment to support student employees during this unprecedented emergency situation.”
The “Student Employee COVID-19 Relief Payment” will be provided to student employees of Iowa State who are unable to work on campus or remotely, or are working reduced hours as a result of COVID-19.
According to the email, this payment is in recognition that, unlike other part-time employees who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, student employees who work for the university are not eligible for state unemployment benefits.
The payment will begin appearing in direct deposit accounts on April 24, 2020, according to the email. For those who do not have direct deposit, a paper check will be mailed to their primary home address.
“If you are currently working your job remotely or at your normal location, you should continue to do so,” Wintersteen said in the email. “Student employees who are working reduced hours will be eligible for a prorated relief payment. Those who have been able to continue working their regular hours will not be eligible for a payment.”
For those with questions about the Student Employee COVID-19 Relief Payment, they are encouraged to email the Office of Payroll, Benefits and Tax at payroll@iastate.edu.
The Iowa State Daily reached out to the Office of Payroll, Benefits and Tax, but at the time of publication had not heard from them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.