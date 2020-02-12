As a way to celebrate Black History Month, there will be a film screening this Thursday.
Iowa State University's office of Multicultural Student Affairs will present the Oscar-nominated documentary “I Am Not Your Negro” from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Room 198 of Parks Library.
The 2016 film is based upon the unfinished novel “Remember This House'' by author James Baldwin. The film is about the lives and assassinations of Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. and explores the continued peril America faces from institutionalized racism.
The event is being held in celebration of Black History Month to recognize and honor the achievements and contributions of African Americans. It is free and open to the public to attend, and Multicultural Student Affairs will offer free snacks and open discussion following the hour and 33 minute-long film directed by Raoul Peck and narrated by celebrity Samuel L. Jackson.
“The activities that Multicultural Student Affairs has organized for Black History Month look great,” said Susan Vega-García, associate professor for Parks Library. “Beyond that, I will voice my opinion that ISU as a whole needs to pay deeper and more sustained attention to diversity, equity and inclusion issues, to all students and communities of color and all underrepresented minority communities, including people with disabilities and the LGBTQIA+ communities, throughout the year, and not just during these heritage months. Working to become more equitable, truly inclusive and deeply appreciative and supportive of the real benefits of diversity is everyone’s work, not just the work of specific offices or staff."
Also in honor of Black History Month, Iowa State is hosting a number of upcoming events including: Ankara wrapped bangle bracelet craft for $6 from 2 to 9 p.m. Monday through Feb. 22 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Memorial Union; a discussion and film screening of “Harriet” at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Carver 101; Maintance Shop’s John Primer concert at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 for $12 at the door or $8 in advance with an ISU ID — tickets are available at https://tickets.midwestix.com/; a film showing of “Black N Black” at 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at Ames Public Library; and The Thomas L. Hill Iowa State Conference on Race and Ethnicity on March 6 at the Memorial Union — registration for the free conference is due by 5 p.m. March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.