According to the state of Iowa's coronavirus website, there have been 342 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths have been reported in a 24 hour period from noon on Sunday to noon on Monday.
A total of 132,653 individuals have tested for COVID-19, with 17,555 total individuals in Iowa testing positive and 114,795 total individuals testing negative. The state of Iowa has reported 458 total deaths from COVID-19.
The state of Iowa is reporting that 13.2 percent of COVID-19 tests have come back positive and that seven percent of Sunday's tests came back positive.
A total of 9,355 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19, putting Iowa's statewide recovery rate at 52.3 percent.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds did not hold a morning press conference on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.
