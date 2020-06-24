Profile picture of Sharron Evans

Sharron Evans is Iowa State's new dean of students. 

Sharron Evans, a private practice attorney, higher education consultant and former vice president of Student Affairs and dean of students at Roosevelt University will be succeeding former Dean of Students Vernon Hurte.  

Evans has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, a minor in psychology and a master's degree in education from Illinois State University. She also holds a juris doctor degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago John Marshall Law School.

She has experience working in student development, organizational management, diversity and inclusion, assessment, compliance and crisis intervention and management, according to her bio on the Dean of Students Office website

While at Roosevelt University, she oversaw the Counseling Center, Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, Residence Life, Academic Success Center, Multicultural Student Support Services, Office of Title IX Compliance and the Center for Student Involvement, as well as the Dean of Students Office. 

Evans will report to Senior Vice President for Student Affairs. Former Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Martino Harmon said Evans' experience in higher education, as well as her ability to create and foster relationships, made her an ideal choice for the position. 

"Sharron has held key positions in higher education, giving her a wealth of experience. She exudes a commitment to supporting students and is excited about working at Iowa State University," Harmon said. 

As the Dean of Students, Evans will oversee 14 areas under the “dean of students” umbrella:

  •  Academic Success Center

  • Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success

  • Fraternity and sorority engagement

  • Hixson opportunity awards

  • International students and scholars

  • Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity

  • Multicultural student affairs

  • Student accessibility services

  • Student assistance

  • Student conduct

  • Student legal services

  • Student support services (TRIO)

  • Veterans Center

  • Writing and Media Center

"Not far into the search, it became apparent to me that Iowa State felt like home," Evans said in the press release that was sent out in May. "It is an absolute honor to join the Cyclone community and to serve colleagues and students across the campus. I am so excited about becoming a part of the rich ISU legacy, which includes an exceptional student body, faculty, staff and division of student affairs.”

