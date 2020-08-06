Sharron Evans, a private practice attorney, higher education consultant and former vice president of Student Affairs and dean of students at Roosevelt University, will be succeeding former Dean of Students Vernon Hurte.
Evans has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, a minor in psychology and a master's degree in education from Illinois State University. She also holds a juris doctor degree from the University of Illinois at Chicago John Marshall Law School.
She has experience working in student development, organizational management, diversity and inclusion, assessment, compliance and crisis intervention and management, according to her biography on the Dean of Students Office website.
While at Roosevelt University, she oversaw the Counseling Center, Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities, Residence Life, Academic Success Center, Multicultural Student Support Services, Office of Title IX Compliance and the Center for Student Involvement, as well as the Dean of Students Office.
Evans will report to the senior vice president for student affairs. Former Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Martino Harmon said Evans' experience in higher education, as well as her ability to create and foster relationships, made her an ideal choice for the position.
"Sharron has held key positions in higher education, giving her a wealth of experience. She exudes a commitment to supporting students and is excited about working at Iowa State University," Harmon said.
As the Dean of Students, Evans will oversee 14 areas under the “dean of students” umbrella:
Academic Success Center
Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success
Fraternity and sorority engagement
Hixson opportunity awards
International students and scholars
Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity
Multicultural student affairs
Student accessibility services
Student assistance
Student conduct
Student legal services
Student support services (TRIO)
Veterans Center
Writing and Media Center
"Not far into the search, it became apparent to me that Iowa State felt like home," Evans said in the press release that was sent out in May. "It is an absolute honor to join the Cyclone community and to serve colleagues and students across the campus. I am so excited about becoming a part of the rich ISU legacy, which includes an exceptional student body, faculty, staff and division of student affairs.”
