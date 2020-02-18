Feb. 19 is one day out of the year picked to focus on women in the military as “National Vet Girls Rise Day.”
“National Vet Girls Rise Day recognizes the immense dedication of the nearly 2 million U.S. veteran women,” according to the National Day Calendar website.
On National Vet Girls Rise Day, not only is it a day to recognize women veterans, but it’s a day for women veterans to support one another and to share resources, build relationships and spread awareness concerning the needs of women veterans.
“Since the Revolutionary War, women have served in the armed forces, and many have not been recognized for their service,” according to the National Day Calendar website. “Today, the contributions of nearly 2 million women veterans deserve acknowledgment. The day celebrates the bonds they formed and their experiences through military service.”
The National Day Calendar website also gave suggestions on how to observe National Vet Girls Rise Day.
The website said that people should connect with other women veterans for camaraderie and support on National Vet Girls Rise Day. Join a Vet Girls Rise meetup at various designated restaurant locations throughout the United States and to affirm support of women veterans.
“Tell us about your favorite woman veteran and use #VetGirlsRISEDay to share on social media,” according to the National Day Calendar website. “Follow Active Veterans With Answers and Vet Girls Rise on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for upcoming Follow Active Veterans With Answers and Vet Girls Rise events.”
Vet Girls Rise, an initiative under Active Veterans With Answers, was founded in 2017 as Vet Girls Rock. Vet Girls Rise serves as a resource and knowledge stream for women veterans.
“With the struggles of transitioning from military to civilian life; Vet Girls Rise was created to educate, enlighten and support women veterans through professional and personal growth that improves the awareness, potential and identify talents,” according to the Active Veterans With Answers website. “Women veterans who miss that camaraderie can find it in Vet Girls Rise.”
Vet Girls Rise celebrates United States women veterans and highlights their accomplishments and contributions post-military service. Women Veterans are a vital part of supporting our society, according to the Active Veterans With Answers website.
The Active Veterans With Answers website stated that the organization strives to serve as a resource and knowledge stream for veteran women, both locally and nationally; support one another in every life stage of transition from all corners of the globe; be a motivational tool for women veterans; develop and maintain a positive presence on behalf of women veterans; promote periods of "recess" from the cares and duties of everyday life in which women veterans gather for no other purpose than to rebuild through camaraderie, knowledge and alliances.
National Vet Girls Rise Day is not the same as Women Veterans Appreciation Day, which is hosted on June 12 or Veteran’s Day, which is hosted on Nov. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.