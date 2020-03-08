Senior voice majors will be showcasing highlights from recitals in this week’s Monday Monologue.
Iowa State senior voice majors will be presenting highlights from their recitals in this week’s Monday Monologues from 12:15-12:45 p.m Monday in the Grant Wood Foyer in Parks Library, with Jodi Goble as a voice coach and pianist.
“These recitals, presented by students studying in the department, give students valuable opportunities to perform for and listen to their peers,” according to the Iowa State Department of Music and Theater’s website.
All bachelor of music students must complete a senior recital, which is given during a student’s last semester of residence, or the last semester before student teaching for music education students. However, senior recitals are not required for the Bachelors of Arts degree in music.
Iowa State music majors are required to attend general recitals, which are scheduled throughout the semester, along with weekly seminars in their performance area.
This week’s Monday Monologues gives the Iowa State community the ability to appreciate the students’ hard work in their musical studies.
The Monday Monologues are a lunchtime series that take place in the Grant Wood Foyer in Parks Library on select Mondays.
“Monday Monologues takes its inspiration from the world of words, books and language, and each session is curated by a member of the Iowa State University community,” according to the Parks Library website.
There are typically five Monday Monologues that take place during a semester. The final two following this week’s event will take place April 6 and April 13, which will conclude the series for the semester.
Each Monday Monologue is held in the Grant Wood Foyer of Parks Library, the public space behind Bookends Cafe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.