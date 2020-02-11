Registration for one of Iowa State's largest annual conferences is now open.
The Thomas L. Hill Iowa State Conference on Race and Ethnicity, or ISCORE, will take place on March 6 at Iowa State. Additionally, there will be a pre-conference on March 4. This is the 20th anniversary of the conference.
The pre-conference, which is for faculty and staff only, will run from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 4, which is a Wednesday.
Registration and lunch will begin at 11 a.m. in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union. At 11:30 a.m., an opening session will begin. Two sessions will then take place, one from 1:10 to 2 p.m., and one from 2:10 to 3 p.m. At 3:10 p.m., keynote speaker Tera Jordan will speak.
The ISCORE conference will run from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 6, which is a Friday.
Registration and a continental breakfast will begin at 8:15 a.m. in the West Lobby of the Memorial Union. At 9 a.m., an opening address will be given.
Following this, three periods of concurrent session blocks will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a keynote and lunch break in between. There are around nine sessions per block, which take place throughout the Memorial Union in different rooms. These include the Campanile Room, the Gold Room, the Cardinal Room, room 3228, the Gallery, the Pioneer Room, room 3512, the Oak Room and the Multicultural Center.
At 3:10 p.m., a closing session will take place in the Sun Room, South Ballroom and Great Hall. Finally, from 4 to 5 p.m., the ISCORE 20th Year Anniversary Reception will take place.
ISCORE is free for all Iowa State students, staff and faculty. To register, visit iscore.iastate.edu. Click on either the ISCORE registration link or the pre-conference registration link.
When registering, attendees will be asked to enter some information about themselves, such as their name and email address. They will also be asked for some information about their experiences relating to the ISCORE conference, such as how they heard about it or whether they’ve been to one before. Questions regarding their dietary needs for the provided meals will also be asked.
The deadline to register is 5 p.m. March 2.
