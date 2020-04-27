Students graduating in May, August or December of 2020 still have time to register for the 23rd annual Lavender Graduation Ceremony.
“Lavender Graduation is an annual tradition and ceremony that honors the academic and personal accomplishments of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and allied graduates at Iowa State University,” said Brad Freihoefer, director of the Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success.
The Lavender Graduation Ceremony is one of the many traditions LGBTIQA+ students, faculty and staff have created for themselves at Iowa State, according to the Center’s website.
“Due to an unprecedented situation as a result of COVID-19, this year's Lavender graduates will be honored in a virtual ceremony experience,” according to the Center’s website.
This year, Lavender Graduation will be presented virtually and consist of a presentation of graduates, messages from college leadership, an alumni welcome and Cyclone Champion, an individual who aided a graduate during their journey, acknowledgments.
A recording of the virtual ceremony will be released at 3 p.m. May 7 via the Center’s social media, @TheCenterISU, newsletter and website.
In the weeks after the ceremony, participating graduates will receive “Pride Boxes” that contain the lavender stole as well as instructions for how graduates can share their celebration via photo, video or text.
LGBTQIA+ graduates interested in participating in the 23rd Annual Lavender Graduation Ceremony should register by 11:59 p.m. Thursday via a form on the Center’s website.
The form will take approximately 15 to 20 minutes to complete. If someone does not complete the form in one sitting, it is not guaranteed that their progress will be saved.
