This workshop will help students at Iowa State know their rights.
The “Know Your Rights: Harassment 101” workshop will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday in Carver Hall room 0001.
“Do you know your legal rights as a United States citizen, resident, immigrant, visitor or traveler?” according to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion website.
“While some laws can be different in every state, everyone is protected by basic legal and constitutional rights in the U.S.”
This event is part of a series of educational workshops where the Office of Diversity and Inclusion brings experts to share legal rights information related to current events impacting the community.
Law enforcement partners are present at every event to provide guidance on how to interact in various scenarios, and participants learn about policies and resources available to support them on the Iowa State campus and beyond.
“Know Your Rights” events are free and open to students, faculty, staff, alumni and Ames community members.
“Join us on Thursday to learn what legally constitutes harassment and what resources are available to you for reporting and investigating harassment incidents,” according to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion website.
The information provided will highlight options available for ISU community members, including reporting resources and spaces for support on campus, as well as strategies to use in the moment. Attendees will be able to learn what legally constitutes harassment and what resources are available for reporting and investigating harassment incidents. Open mic and small group discussions will follow the presentation.
The presentation will be delivered by ISU Police Department Engagement and Inclusion Officers Carrie Jacobs and Natasha Greene, Assistant Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion and Equal Opportunity Margo Foreman and Ben Matchan, a local prosecutor with the Story County Courthouse, who will cover different scenarios and important facts from a legal standpoint.
The engagement and inclusion officer initiative was launched in 2015. This community-building outreach program has since grown to nine officers; several of them are Iowa State alumni.
Engagement and inclusion officers provide training, resources and presentations to students on campus to help engage more frequently with the Iowa State campus. Their aim is to help vulnerable communities on campus while also building trust between students and officers.
Engagement and inclusion officers have established a formal partnership with the Office of Diversity and Inclusion to increase opportunities for interacting with students in non-police-related settings.
