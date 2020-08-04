ISU Dining facilities, both in the residence halls and in cafes across campus, are working to adhere to public health guidelines for the fall semester on campus.
Among other measures, they will modify their operations to reduce capacities in their facilities, eliminate self-service options where possible in dining halls and expand takeout options, including to-go meals and food trucks.
"COVID-19 has changed the way all of us go about our daily lives," according to the ISU Dining website. "Here at ISU Dining, we’ve embraced that change and are excited to offer several expanded and new services to you this fall."
Students are required to sanitize hands upon entry to ISU Dining locations and wear face coverings when not eating.
Select ISU Dining locations will be open with multiple mitigating strategies in place to accommodate meal plans.
The Anytime Meal Plans give students access to dining centers for breakfast, lunch and dinner, all with no counting meal swipes. Students can add flexibility with Flex Meals, dining dollars and additional GET & Go meals.
GET & Go locations will be expanded to include hot entrees and sides. New locations will be on the main floor of Union Drive Community Center and Conversations Dining.
A contactless mobile meal payment option will be available through the GET Mobile app.
Fresh and nonperishable grocery items will be available at ISU Dining markets.
Seating capacity will be reduced and adjusted in accordance with public health guidelines to maintain physical distancing.
Traffic flow measures will be implemented to assist with physical distancing in all locations.
Cleaning and sanitizing practices will be enhanced by integrating updated protocols that include approved disinfectants for COVID-19 and a concentrated focus on designated high-touch surfaces.
Staff will be required to wear cloth face coverings and perform a daily symptom check before working.
