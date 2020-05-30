There have been an additional 344 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, making a total of 19,135 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 7 additional deaths, for a total of 527 statewide.
An additional 3,835 people have been tested for COVID-19, for a total of 150,110 tests.
Of those that have tested positive, a total of 10,902 have recovered.
The total amount of positive COVID-19 cases in Story County is 107.
