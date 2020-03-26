Iowa State employees and their beneficiaries enrolled in the health insurance plan with the university can now visit a doctor by video anywhere and anytime thanks to a newly covered service.
Employee health insurance plans with Wellmark now include virtual visits with Doctor on Demand.
"This service has been newly covered since Jan. 1, the employee/member cost is typically the same as an office visit,” said Ed Holland, director of benefits for University Human Resources.
Holland said all Iowa State employees, retirees and their families who are enrolled in an Iowa State health plan have access to this service.
Via Doctor on Demand's website or a mobile app on iOS or Android, those who are enrolled in the health plan can connect to the service. Users need to create a profile with Doctor on Demand to use the service and each adult covered by a health plan needs their own profile. Parents use their own profiles to request care for their children.
Users wanting to access this service can download the app or go to doctorondemand.com to sign up using their member ID number and group number found on their Wellmark insurance card.
Employees/members connect with board-certified and licensed physicians who examine patients over video calls. Patients can either see the next available doctor or set up an appointment in advance with a provider they choose. Doctors are available 24/7.
Holland said seeing a physician through Doctor on Demand takes about 10 minutes, and the typical wait time for an immediate consultation is five minutes.
“This offering was deemed to be an inexpensive way to expand our employees' and their families' access to health care on a 24/7 basis,” Holland said.
During a Doctor on Demand meeting, doctors take a patient's medical history, perform an examination and recommend treatment. If needed, they can order tests at a local lab or send a prescription to a local pharmacy.
Patients can allow notes from virtual visits to be shared automatically with their regular primary care provider.
Doctor On Demand physicians do not prescribe Drug Enforcement Administration-controlled substances and may elect not to treat or prescribe other medications based on what is clinically appropriate, according to the Iowa State health plan website.
The Iowa State health plan website stated telemedicine isn't appropriate for every medical concern, but remote diagnosis by video is ideal for cold and flu, bronchitis and sinus infections, urinary tract infections, sore throats, allergies, fever, headache, pink eye and skin conditions.
Mental health treatment is available through Doctor on Demand, including psychological treatment such as therapy. Mental health appointments must be set up in advance and psychiatry isn't covered.
Doctor on Demand has a webpage devoted to coronavirus, including an assessment to help determine if you should see a doctor about potential COVID-19 symptoms, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
“Effective March 16, 2020, for the next 90 days, Wellmark is waiving member's cost-share for both medical and behavioral health virtual visits – whether it be with their current primary care physician or another in-network provider including Doctor on Demand,” Holland said. “Neither ISU nor its employees/members will be financially responsible for virtual visit cost-share such as copay, coinsurance and/or deductible, through June 16, 2020.”
For more information, see Iowa State's health insurance webpage, read Wellmark's FAQ or call Doctor on Demand at 800-997-6196.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.