Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed high school graduations in her Friday press conference.
“Everyday Iowans continue to make significant changes in their daily lives due to COVID-19, and high school graduation is another one of those big changes,” Reynolds said. “Iowa’s class of 2020 had big plans for their last semester of high school. Spring sports season, going to prom, final performances in musicals and concerts, award ceremonies and graduation, but a world-wide pandemic changed all of that.”
Reynolds said those students are at home finishing final projects online, connecting with classmates virtually and celebrating their accomplishments without the pomp or circumstance that was planned for them.
“Many of the milestones that mark senior year will not be experienced by the class of 2020, at least not in the way that they expected,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said many high schools are hoping to host graduation ceremonies later this summer, and others have taken creative approaches with their ceremonies.
Linn-Mar High School in Marion will host graduation ceremonies over the course of four days this month, allowing 130 students per day to have their name announced, walk across the stage and receive their diploma.
Sioux City is going virtual and is producing digital commencement exercises for each of its three high schools. The ceremonies will include speeches, music and deferring of diplomas, with more focus placed on the photos and details of each graduate.
“Regardless of how the class of 2020 chooses to celebrate graduation, what matters most is acknowledging all they have accomplished and anticipating that the best is yet to come,” Reynolds said.
There have been an additional 374 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the state of Iowa, making a total of 14,049 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 18 additional deaths, for a total of 336 deaths statewide. Sixteen of the 18 were residents of longterm care facilities.
4,262 additional people have been tested, for a total of 93,556 people tested statewide.
Of those who tested positive, an additional 330 recoveries have been made, for a total of 6,561 recoveries statewide.
The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Story County is 73.
