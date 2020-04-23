Gov. Kim Reynolds focused on the data of how coronavirus impacts Iowa during her press conference on April 23.
“For several weeks I have started my press conferences with an update on the numbers,” Reynolds said. “Today I would like to provide a different perspective on the current status.”
Reynolds then discussed various statistics related to the current status of COVID-19 in Iowa.
There are 176 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Iowa, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,924, according to the Iowa COVID-19 Information website.
At the time of this article’s publication, the Iowa COVID-19 Information website had not released a county by county breakdown of positive cases.
Reynolds said there were 842 new negative tests for a total of 25,338 negative cases in the state.
Of the 29,262 Iowans tested, 13 percent have tested positive. Reynolds compared this to the national rate of 18 percent which she cited from the Centers for Disease Control.
Of all positive cases in Iowa:
- 77 percent of were among adults aged 18 to 40 and middle-aged adults aged 41 to 60.
- 22 percent were older and elderly adults aged 61 to over 80.
- One percent was children under the age of 18.
- 10 percent were staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
- 16 percent were healthcare workers
- 29 percent were employees in manufacturing facilities.
Reynolds said there were no new counties with positive cases, keeping the total of counties impacted at 84.
Of the 99 counties in Iowa, 11 accounted for 81 percent of positive cases, five counties accounted for 52 percent and 51 counties had zero to four positive cases.
Reynolds said 1,492 of the total 3,924 positive cases in Iowa have recovered, which is 38 percent.
There have been an additional six deaths in the state of Iowa:
- One elderly (81+) in Bremer County.
- One elderly (81+) in Muscatine County.
- One middle-aged adult (41-60 years) and three elderly (81+) in Polk County.
This brings the total number of deaths in Iowa to 96.
Of the deaths in Iowa, 85 percent were among older and elderly adults, 51 percent were in long-term care facilities, 12 percent were middle-aged adults aged 41 to 60, and two percent were adults aged 18 to 40.
