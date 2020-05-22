Gov. Kim Reynolds announces Iowa’s “one health care system” model is what helped save lives.
“Today I want to celebrate the good work happening in health care in our state,” Reynolds said. “Not only are our health care providers on the frontline caring for patients across the continuum of care, but they are also conducting research on emerging treatments that will help Iowans recover and ease the severity of the virus until a vaccine is available.”
In her Friday press conference, Reynolds said she met with the leaders of Iowa’s large health care systems to discuss their response but also planned on how they could respond as one health care system to collectively serve Iowa.
“What I have seen since is an unprecedented level of collaboration among health care systems and providers,” Reynolds said. “Working together across regions and across organizations all in the best interest of Iowans.”
Reynolds said Iowa’s one system approach ensured that Iowa had the best capacity, resources and expertise needed to care for every patient.
Reynolds went on to say she is proud of Iowa’s health care systems, from the multiregional health care systems to the rural hospitals and primary care and specialty clinics, home health care teams and long-term care facilities.
“I am humbled and inspired by the work of every physician, nurse, CNA, medical assistant, lab technician, respiratory therapist, every clinician and non-clinician who is caring for Iowans with COVID-19,” Reynolds said.
There have been an additional 461 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, making a total of 16,415 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 16 additional deaths, for a total of 419 statewide.
4,438 additional people have been tested for COVID-19, for a total of 119,469 tests.
Of those that have tested positive, a total of 8,834 have recovered.
The total amount of positive COVID-19 cases in Story County is 88.
Reynolds said after announcing in Thursday’s press conference that any Iowan who wants to get tested for COVID-19 can get tested, nearly 1,700 appointments were scheduled at sites across the state.
