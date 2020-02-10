The current dean of students is moving on from Iowa State, and a farewell reception is taking place for him.
From 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Campanile Room of the Memorial Union, a farewell reception will take place for Dean of Students Vernon Hurte.
Hurte is leaving Iowa State to become vice president of student affairs at Towson University. A short program at the reception will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Hurte joined Iowa State as the associate vice president for student affairs and dean of students in July 2017, according to the Dean of Students Office website.
In this role, he provides leadership, strategic vision, organization and administrative oversight for 16 departments and functional initiatives/areas, including the Academic Success Center; Hixson Opportunity Awards; International Students and Scholars; Center for LGBTQIA+ Student Success; Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity; Multicultural Student Affairs; National Student Exchange; Parent and Family Programs; Sorority and Fraternity Engagement; Student Assistance; Student Conduct; Student Accessibility Services; Student Legal Services; Student Support Services; Veterans Center; and Writing and Media Center.
In addition, Hurte chairs the university’s Sexual Misconduct Leadership Committee and the Critical Incident Readiness Team and serves as a member of the Student Success Council. Additionally, Hurte serves on the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators Region IV- East Executive Board and the Board for Assault Care Center for Extending Shelter and Support, a nonprofit offering services for survivors of abuse and those in housing crisis for central Iowa area.
Prior to his time at Iowa State, Hurte served as assistant to the vice president and senior associate dean of students at the College of William & Mary, the second oldest university in the United States.
At William & Mary, Hurte provided leadership and administrative oversight for the following departments and functional initiatives/areas: Academic Enrichment Programs, the Center for Student Diversity and The Haven, an inclusive gathering space for support for those impacted by sexual violence and harassment. He also oversaw strategic planning and communication for William & Mary’s Dean of Students Office.
Prior to joining William & Mary, Hurte served on the student affairs staff at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. In addition to his professional practice, Vernon has served as a consultant to several institutions, specifically around issues of diversity and inclusion, as well as Title IX policy and protocol.
Hurte is the recipient of numerous awards and recognitions, including being named in 2010 as one of InSpire Magazine’s “Top 40 Inspirers in America.” Hurte lives in Ames with his partner, Regenea; their two children, Myéva and Vernon, II; and their 120-lb. Italian mastiff, Ceasar. In his spare time, he likes to spend leisure time with his family, traveling, working out and playing golf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.