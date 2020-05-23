Editor's Note: The dates of these confirmed COVID-19 related deaths were from May 9 to May 22 according to the press release.
An additional 26 people with COVID-19 have died, according to a press release from the state on Saturday. This the most deaths ever reported in one day in the state of Iowa due to COVID-19.
The press release stated that there are an additional 419 positive COVID-19 cases for a total of 16,767 confirmed cases in the state of Iowa.
Of the 16,767 people who have tested positive, 9,187 have recovered, according to the press release.
The release from the state did not include the total number of COVID-19 deaths or total number of people tested in Iowa.
Due to planned maintenance from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Monday, the Case Counts Dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov will not reflect accurate counts during the maintenance period. All Case Counts will be brought up to date by 6 a.m. Monday.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during a Friday news conference that the state would be sending out news releases on COVID-19 cases during the maintenance period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.