On Friday, the city of Ames announced the opening of a new photography contest.
Entries are now being accepted for the Public Arts Commission’s Photography Contest. This contest is a collaboration between the Public Arts Commission with the Ames Parks and Recreation department as a way to offer an all-ages opportunity for the Ames community, according to the press release.
“Our Ames parks are such a beautiful resource,” said Public Art Commission Chair Angie DeWaard in the press release. “This contest allows our community to make memories and art while spending time out enjoying those spaces.”
This contest is open to amateur and professional photographers residing in Ames, Iowa, as defined by their postal address. Photos must be submitted by the individual who took the photograph. Contest judges, Public Arts Commission members and contest sponsors are not eligible to enter.
All photos must be of a scene, item or person taken at a park under the purview of the Ames Parks and Recreation department.
Applications for the photography contest are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 8. Judging will take place and winners will be contacted prior to a celebratory event at 4 p.m. Sept. 22. at the City Hall Gymnasium, 515 Clark Ave.
Complete program eligibility criteria and application forms can be obtained on the city of Ames’ website.
“We are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Ames Public Arts Commission, which is one of the oldest institutions of its kind in the country,” DeWaard said in the press release. “We can’t think of any better way to celebrate than by including art from our citizens of all ages.”
A panel of judges will select first, second and third places in the youth category, as well as another set of first, second and third in the adult category.
Prizes will be Ames Parks and Recreation gift packages provided by Ames Parks and Recreation, according to the press release. Entries will also be reviewed by Ames Parks and Recreation for the chance to be printed and displayed in the new Clubhouse at Homewood Golf Course as part of their art and décor until which time the piece is decommissioned.
