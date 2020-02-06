Students checked out the Business Attire Pop-Up Shop in LeBaron Hall throughout the day on Thursday.
The pop-up shop’s purpose was for students to have access to free, gently-used business attire for the upcoming career fair and possible interviews.
Crystal Davenport and Brandon Spencer, both seniors in apparel, merchandising and design and interns for the Business Pop-up Shop, were responsible for setting up the shop, receiving and sorting out the donations as well as figuring out the things they need for the event, such as tables and other equipment.
“We [have fun doing this]; We get a lot of our donations from alumni, and [...] they have styles from older decades," Davenport said. "It’s nice to have different types of clothes, because that’s the style that I like; and this business-like fashion fits [with our purpose]."
Davenport said in the spring semester of last year there were 300 students attending, and last semester, 500 students attended. She said students' responses to this event were positive.
“I think [the event] is a good idea," said Katie Aguayo, sophomore in kinesiology and health, who went to the event with her friends to check out the options for clothing that the shop offered. "There's opportunity for other students to get free clothes, so they don’t have to spend hundreds of bucks in a store when they can get them here."
Some of the items that students can find in the shop included shoes and boots, jewelry, purses, women and men's clothing, socks and tights.
“I’m planning on going to the Design career fair, and I got a few interviews, so having a suit would be nice; I used to have one, but it doesn’t fit me anymore,” said David Phan, senior in architecture who found out about the event via email.
The pop-up shop is an accessible place in LeBaron Hall on campus for students to feel comfortable while saving up some money.
“I just don’t have to worry about going [outside campus] to get clothes for the career fair,” said Cody Neeper-Burris, freshman in political science.
This event is hosted by the Directors of Multicultural Student Success and funded by Student Government. Carmen Flagge, director of Multicultural Student Success, and the directors from each of the other colleges work together to make this event successful.
For those students that missed the event on Thursday, the shop will open again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in LeBaron Hall Room 1009, where students can find gently-used business attire for free.
“This is also a good opportunity for students to figure out what type of business clothes they like [...] because some students that we talked to here, they never even wore business clothes," Davenport said. "It’s definitely a learning experience too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.