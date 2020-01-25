Black Student Alliance (BSA) members and guests attended BSA’s Met Gala themed winter formal event at 6:00 pm. Friday, in the Reiman Ballroom of the Alumni Center.
The Met Gala theme refers to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, better known as the Met Gala, a fundraising event for the Costume Institute. The Met Gala is known for the glamorous fashion worn by celebrities attending it.
Attendees came to the event in formal fashion. Members would cheer and compliment other members’ outfits as they entered the room.
India Robinson, BSA director of programs and sophomore in English, said the goal behind the Met Gala theme was for people to have fun dressing up for the formal event.
“People usually associate winter formals with ‘Oh my god, I have to wear my prom dress.’ Our winter formal leaves that association in the past,” Robinson said. “We really just wanted to trash the entire [idea] of winter formal, and we wanted to make it Met Gala. So, not only are you expected to dress up for the Met Gala, but you’re also expected to dress in costumes, and to come and have fun.”
After dining on chicken, mashed potatoes and green beans, attendees were invited to guess how many gumballs were in a jar. Winners received candy and other prizes.
The night ended with dancing. Attendees participated in a soul train and danced afterward to Cupid Shuffle by Cupid and other songs with accompanying dances.
A soul train is a dance activity in which dancers line up and take turns dancing while the line cheers them on, Robinson explained.
The BSA is a student organization that aims to empower black students and the BSA winter formal is an annual event.
“It’s one day a year that the black community here on campus is able to come out, dress well […] come together and have a very nice social event,” Robinson said.
