Dance is often a way for members of communities to connect with each other and show off their sense of fashion.
Iowa State’s Black Student Alliance (BSA) will be hosting a Met Gala themed winter formal dance event at 6 p.m. Friday at the Alumni Center.
The Alumni Center is in the Iowa State Center complex between C.Y. Stephens Auditorium and Jack Trice Stadium.
The event will include dining, games such as poker and dominos and a speech given by BSA president and senior in animal science Kortni Lewis, said India Robinson, BSA director of programs and sophomore in English.
Robinson said the Met Gala theme was chosen to combat the stress that some people may associate with formal events. Formal wear is expected, but attendees are encouraged to have fun dressing up and going to the event.
“People usually associate winter formals with ‘Oh my god, I have to wear my prom dress.’ Our winter formal leaves that association in the past,” Robinson said. “We really just wanted to trash the entire [idea] of winter formal, and we wanted to make it Met Gala. So, not only are you expected to dress up for the Met Gala, but you’re also expected to dress in costumes, and to come and have fun.”
The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, a black-tie extravaganza takes place the first Monday in May to raise money for the Costume Institute. It is more commonly known as the Met Ball or Met Gala, which is the fashion world equivalent of the Oscars, an evening when designers, models and Hollywood stars convene in the year’s most over-the-top looks.
This style of “not just prom dresses” is what the BSA is going for with their Met Gala theme.
Black Student Alliance, also referred to as BSA, is a student organization that aims to empower black students. BSA’s Winter Formal is held annually.
“It’s one day a year that the black community here on campus is able to come out, dress well […] come together and have a very nice social event,” Robinson said.
Admission to the event is $15.
