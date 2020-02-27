April Eisman, associate professor of art and visual culture, will present and discuss her Center for Excellence in the Arts and Humanities (CEAH) grant-funded research.
Her presentation is from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday in 302 Carrie Chapman Catt Hall. Light snacks will be provided.
“CEAH promotes excellence in research and creative scholarship by Iowa State’s arts and humanities faculty,” according to the CEAH website. “As its central mission, CEAH provides internal grant support and creates programs that will strengthen the richness, productivity, national and international visibility, and continuing impact of faculty research.”
“Feminist Painting, Performance and Installation Art in East Germany: The Case of Angela Hampel” is the name of Eisman’s presentation and research. It will examine a selection of Hampel’s work.
It will also challenge “the post-unification tendency to divide East German art into either the State artist or alternative category by focusing on the work and reception of Angela Hampel,” according to Transatlantic Institute for East German Art's website.
Hampel, an artist best known for Neoexpressionist paintings, sometimes called Transavantgarde, Junge Wilde or Neue Wilden, emerged in the mid 1980s with her painting style that quickly increased her fame in East Germany. Her paintings usually consist of powerful, feminist figures from mythology and the Bible, such as Salome and Judith.
Eisman’s presentation also touches on the impact of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in November 1989, on Hampel’s work.
Admission for the event is free and open to Iowa State students, faculty, staff and Ames community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.