As COVID-19 cases have started to lessen in Ames and Iowa, the Ames Public Library has moved to reopen to its pre-COVID schedule.
Since May 10, the Ames Public Library has resumed evening hours for Mondays and Wednesdays. The library has returned to its regular schedule, which means the library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Where previously, library visitors were encouraged to limit their time in the building to 30 minutes, they are no longer asked to limit their time in the library at all.
“We feel confident the space can accommodate more people safely without asking patrons to hurry their visits,” said Sheila Schofer, library director, in a press release. “Our visitors have done a good job following distancing guidelines, and we’re lucky to have large, open spaces.”
With these new updates, library visitors can now visit the library, browse collections on the first and second floors and use the computers and printers.
Some library services produced through the pandemic such as Quick Picks, Grab and Go Bags and @HOME Activity kits are still available, all still conveniently located in the lobby.
Quick Picks are extra copies of popular items that “go fast and come back fast,” according to the library’s website. Those who check them out have a seven-day checkout period, no renewals and no holds.
Grab and Go Bags are pre-selected bags of books or movies featuring topics, genres, or reading levels.
@HOME Activity kits are the physical component of a virtual learning series the library created during the pandemic as a way to continue to engage with the library’s audience.
There are still some restrictions in place, according to the Ames Public Library website.
Play areas, study rooms and meeting rooms are still remaining closed during this phase of the library reopening. As well, the library is not currently accepting donations of materials.
Other news related to the library includes the library hosting free walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.
The library has hosted three vaccination events already on May 15, Tuesday and Saturday.
The final vaccination event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. June 3.
The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine will be administered by Mary Greeley Medical Center staff at no cost.
No ID, insurance card or appointment are needed. According to the Ames Public Library website, CyRide will offer free rides to these vaccination events.
