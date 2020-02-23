The Ames Public Library will host a two-part prenatal class on breastfeeding and pumping Monday.
The first part is the “Best Start Breastfeeding” class from 6-7:30 p.m. This class covers the process of breastfeeding and building a full milk supply. According to the Ames Public Library website, it teaches “how to avoid common problems and to meet your breastfeeding goals.” The first part will also provide tips to begin breastfeeding successfully and what to expect once the baby is born.
The second part of the event is the “Next Steps Pumping” class from 7:30-8:30 p.m. This class will showcase different kinds of pumps and explain how to use them. It will offer tips on how to maximize the output of breastmilk, proper storage and bottle feeding while continuing to breastfeed. The second part will also discuss how to get support from employers during the breast milk journey.
The event will be in the PEO room of the Ames Public Library. The public is welcome to one or both parts of the classes. The event encourages to bring a partner or a support person. To RSVP, email amesbreastfeedinghelp@yahoo.com.
This event is sponsored by the Ames Public Library, Mid-Iowa Community Action and Women, Infants and Children.
This two-part prenatal class is in addition to other family events in the Ames Public Library. A toddler and baby time throughout each month, various story times and STEM events for children are available.
There are also other events in support of mothers. Occasionally, there is a “Mama Milk Meet-up” for nursing moms and moms-to-be in a breastfeeding cafe. Every other Thursday of each month, there is “The Mothering Circle." According to the Ames Public Library website, “The Mothering Circle” is for mothers “to connect, explore issues, deepen intuition and share their parenting journeys.”
