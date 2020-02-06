A festival celebrating the black community and its art and music will be taking over the Ames Public Library in Ames this weekend.
The Black Arts and Music Festival (BAMF) will start at 9:30 a.m. and end after 5 p.m. Saturday. The second part of the event will start at 1 p.m. and end after 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will be in a variety of rooms throughout the Ames Public Library.
This two-day event will showcase visual and performing artists from all throughout Iowa to celebrate African and African-American culture. As well as other events that are being included, this festival is also part of Iowa State’s Black History Month schedule of events.
“I think by having events like this, showing that there are things that students and staff and faculty are doing on the college campus, as well as [...] community members who are coming and hosting events like this to show that this is a city [in which] communities of people are trying to put on things that are uplifting for all the folks that live within our community,” said Jordan Brooks, director of Equity, Inclusion and Multicultural Student Success in the College of Design.
The festival will include an exhibition showcasing work of black artists that is available until Feb. 15.
The festival will also feature entertainment and educational programs that embrace black culture. Many local performers and Iowa State students will be involved in this event, including poets, performers, artists, storytellers and more.
The schedule of events that will be happening on Saturday starts with “Storytime” from 9:30-10:00 a.m. in the Storytime Room.
Then from 10:15-11:00 a.m. is “Printmaking,” located in the Youth Makerspace with artist Jamila Johnson.
Next from 11:00-11:45 a.m. is “BAMF Workshop—Making Magical Hip-Hop,” located in the Teen Space Room with artist SLICE the Celestial Sorcerer.
The final morning activity on Saturday is “Paper Art Demo” from 11:00-11:45 a.m. in The Studio with artist Juliana Jones.
The first part of the afternoon activities on Saturday is “BAMF Performances” from 12:30-5:00 p.m. in the Farwell T. Brown Auditorium with performances by AHS Step Team, K.U.B., SLICE the Celestial Sorcerer, Theo Muhammad and Colo Chanel.
Next from 1:30-3:45 p.m. is “BAMF Visual Artist Talk,” located in the Grand Staircase Gallery with presentations by Jamie Malone and Cameron Gray.
And the last Saturday activity is “BAMF Artist Talk” from 4:30-5:00 p.m. in The Studio with a presentation by Juliana Jones.
The schedule of events on Sunday starts with “BAMF Performances” from 1:30-3:00 p.m. in the Farwell T. Brown Auditorium with performances by the AHS Step Team.
Then from 2:00-3:00 p.m. is “BAMF Visual Artists Talk,” located in Youth Services with presentations by Amara Agba and Jamila Johnson.
The final event of the festival is “BAMF Performances” from 3:00-5:00 p.m. in the Farwell T. Brown Auditorium with performances by Jazzy Johnson and Reverend Doctor.
The festival is open to everyone, including Iowa State students, faculty staff and Ames community members as well as anyone who wants to come to support this event.
“I just think that arts, creativity and expression is important for us to share. It's important for us to make it right for us to share with each other,” Brooks said. “And I think the more we're able to show our art, our stories and our passions, the more we're able to build community.”
This event is supported by the Ames Branch of the NAACP, Iowa State College of Design, Iowa State Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Ames Community Arts Council, Ames Commission and the Ames Public Library.
