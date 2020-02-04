With a new year already well underway, Ames is looking to find out how citizens are feeling about living in Ames.
The Ames Human Relations Commission (AHRC) is interested in hearing from citizens about their experiences living in Ames.
Of special interest to the AHRC is how much citizens feel included in Ames and what experiences they have had related to hate, bias and discrimination. The AHRC also seeks feedback in learning what the city of Ames could do better or differently to become a more inclusive and equitable community.
AHRC's overall purpose is to promote goodwill among various religious and ethnic groups, partner with other organizations to develop programs designed to eliminate racial, religious, cultural and intergroup tensions as well as studying the existence of discrimination within the community and working collaboratively to minimize or eliminate it.
“With that purpose in mind, the Commission is gathering feedback on experiences our residents have had in Ames, and we are looking for opportunities to become a more welcoming community,” said assistant city manager Deb Schildroth, who serves as the staff liaison to the Commission. “By completing the survey, you will be helping the AHRC become more responsive to these needs in the community.”
The survey is available online at the city of Ames website with the deadline to take the survey at 5 p.m. Feb. 20.
Anyone who lives in Ames can fill out the survey, including Iowa State students.
“We are especially interested in learning about how included citizens feel, what experiences they have had related to hate, bias and discrimination, and in learning more about what the city of Ames could do better or differently to become a more inclusive and equitable community,” according to the survey website. “Responses are anonymous and will not provide information for individual follow-up.”
The survey is a set of 17 questions, which range from basic identity questions to deeper questions that ask about a person’s experience in Ames.
One question asks “Do you/your family members feel included in Ames?” with subsets of work, school, public areas, medical providers and others.
Another asks “What, if any, experiences have you had with discrimination, hate, or bias in Ames?” with subsets requesting the survey taker to share more information if they feel comfortable.
The AHRC generally meets at 5:30 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month in City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.