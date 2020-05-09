There have been an additional 180 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Iowa, making a total of 11,671 cases.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported nine additional deaths, for a total of 252 statewide.
1,215 additional people have been tested for COVID-19, for a total of 71,476 tests.
Of those that have tested positive, an additional 326 cases have recovered, for a total of 5,011 total recoveries.
