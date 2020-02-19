About 115 organizations will attend the spring 2020 Design Career Fair from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday in the Scheman Building to speak with students and alumni.
Hosted by the College of Design, the career fair will provide students and alumni the opportunity to connect with employers and learn about potential opportunities and internships in the design field.
At the fair, students will be able to introduce themselves to a variety of professionals and network with the employers to build connections, regardless of whether the student is searching for employment or not.
The event will be managed by CyHire, an online resource used by all colleges at Iowa State to equip students and alumni with the necessary tools for making connections with employers.
Before the career fair, students can use CyHire to research the companies and organizations that will be present so they can get an idea of whom they want to speak to. CyHire is available for use by students, alumni, faculty and employers and can be found at cyhire.iastate.edu.
Tiffany Atilano, program coordinator for the design administration department, is the Career Services director for the College of Design. She emphasizes the importance of utilizing the CyHire system throughout the career fair.
“Students that plan to attend should be using CyHire to learn about the employers that are participating and the opportunities available through those employers,” Atilano said.
It is recommended that students should also prepare for the career fair by brainstorming what they may want to ask the employers as well as what they may want to tell the employers about themselves. It is also suggested that students bring copies of their resume.
Space will be made available for interviews that students and alumni schedule with organizations at the career fair. The interviews will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday at the King Pavilion at the College of Design.
The organizations registered to be at the career fair will be allowed exhibit spaces of six feet wide and include a table, two chairs, electricity and wireless Internet access, according to the College of Design’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.