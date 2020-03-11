All Iowa State classes will move online beginning March 23 and will continue through April 3, according to a statement from President Wendy Wintersteen.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic, however Wintersteen said in her email there are no reported cases on Iowa State’s campus, in Ames or in Story County.
For students traveling home for spring break, Wintersteen said they are strongly encouraged to remain home March 23 through April 3. Students can expect further information from instructors before March 23 about classes, assignments and exams.
Through this time the university will remain open, continuing normal daily operations “to the extent possible,” according to Wintersteen’s email. More information and guidance for supervisors and employees will be shared Thursday along with the ‘Employee FAQ’ being updated.
Those unable to return home must register with the Department of Residence through an online form by noon on March 18 to have access to their residence hall or campus apartment. Access cards will be turned off by 8 a.m. March 23 if the form is not submitted by the deadline. Dining services will also be open but may be on a limited basis.
Academic support services may be available in person or online or via phone, on a limited basis. Laboratories, studios, performance instruction, computer labs and other experiential learning sections will not take place March 23 through April 3.
Services in Student Affairs such as Thielen Student Health Center, International Students and Scholars and Student Counseling Services will provide services via phone. Replacement assignments or make-up activities will occur at the discretion of the academic program.
Iowa State will reassess during the week of March 30 to determine whether the duration of online instruction will be extended.
University officials will be available to answer questions about the university’s plans to move to online classes from 3 to 3:30 p.m. in the Sun Room of the Memorial Room Wednesday.
The officials will include Jonathan Wickert, senior vice president and provost, Michael Newton, ISU Police Department chief and Erin Baldwin, director of Thielen Student Health Center.
