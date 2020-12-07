The Ames City Council will meet virtually to discuss several different ways to address climate change in Ames.
One topic is a possible proposal for a Climate Action Plan Scope of Services. In order to do this the Council will talk about different possible partners who will start the needed developments.
Some of the goals of the program, according to the City Council agenda, are ensuring the city is seeking relevant, achievable and cost-effective emission goals, milestones and an execution timeline as well as making sure the plan engages and empowers residents, businesses and institutions toward ownership and responsibility in ensuring a resilient and sustainable future.
If passed, the city can then post the details of the plan and try to find a potential partner.
Another proposal regarding climate change is the proposal for the Waste-to-Energy Options Study Scope of Services.
“The purpose of this study is to evaluate options to dispose of municipal solid waste in a waste-to energy facility into the future, providing community-wide sustainability with minimum impact to the environment,” according to the preview agenda sent out by David Martin, 3rd Ward representative.
Other issues that will be discussed include cameras in Campustown and a staff report regarding outreach related to small lots and increasing housing type diversity.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday. There are several ways to watch the meeting, such as attending the Zoom meeting or watching the livestream on YouTube or the Ames website as well as watching it on Mediacom’s channel 12.
