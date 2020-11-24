The Ames City Council met to discuss several different ideas regarding the city of Ames, one of these ideas being the possible extension of the Ada Hayden Heritage Park though the purchase of the Rose Prairie property. The discussion included the impact on biodiversity, possible effects on the environment and other things such as the loss of housing opposites as well as taxes.
The public also had an opportunity to share their opinions on what they thought should be done with Ada Hayden Park.
“I'm here to advocate that the land should be purchased and turned into permanent wetlands,” said, Wendy White associate professor of food science and human nutrition. “The council has the once in forever opportunity to make a difference of historical importance in preserving the pristine nature of Ada Hayden.”
A motion was made to use the area of Rose Prairie for a wetland and a community park. However, this motion did not end up passing.
There was also a discussion about CyRide and the possible implantation of an Automatic Passenger Counters (APCs) to CyRide buses. This would help with the possibility of an overcrowded bus as well as preventing the possible spread of COVID-19. This motion was accepted, which set the date of public hearing for Jan. 12.
Another discussion was the future vision for a downtown plaza area. The main goal was to get the council's opinion on what this downtown area should look like. Numerous ideas and possible visions were discussed, including possible locations, what kind of amenities would be available and whether it would be available to use all year round. No final decision was made as the council felt they needed more community input.
Several other items were passed in this meeting, such as the motions to approve the renewal of several companies' beer permits, wine permits and liquor licenses under the consent agenda. Some of the companies include Aunt Maude’s, The Café, Thumbs Bar and the Tip Top Lounge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.