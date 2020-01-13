Art pieces from eight different cultural areas are on display at Iowa State.
The Christian Petersen Art Museum opened its spring exhibition “Creating Global Understanding” on Monday at the Christian Petersen Art Museum in Morrill Hall.
The exhibition is open through July 31, and the Christian Petersen Art Museum is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed weekends, holidays and university breaks.
“The diversity of cultures not only studied but represented within the faculty of World Languages and Cultures, lent itself perfectly to an exhibition that explored the diversity within University Museums' permanent collection,” said Adrienne Gennett, associate curator for University Museums in her introduction to the exhibit. “The art on exhibition highlights the many connections that flow through different cultures; seeing and understanding those connections through art allows students and visitors to grow and become more conscious of those outside of their own cultures.”
Eight programs within the World Languages and Cultures Department each curated a different area of art pieces.
The American Indian Studies program had four pieces, including two paintings and two pieces of pottery, which was curated by Sebastian Braun, director of the American Indian Studies program, and Allison Sheridon, collections manager of University Museums.
The Chinese Studies program had two pieces consisting of four hanging scrolls each, which was curated by Tonglu Li, associate professor of Chinese, and Aili Mu, associate professor of Chinese.
Classical studies had eight pieces consisting of Egyptian and Greek artifacts, including pottery and statutes. It was curated by Jessica Moore, lecturer of classical studies; Sheridon; Margaret Mook, associate chair and director of classical studies and associate professor of classical studies and Latin; Rachel Meyers, assistant professor of classical studies; and Alexander Hall, assistant teaching professor of classical studies and Latin.
The French program had seven pieces consisting of a tapestry, glassware and more curated by Melissa Deininger, lecturer of French; Gennett; Jean-Pierre Taoutel, senior lecturer of French and Arabic; Stacey Weber-Feve, associate professor of French; Michèle Schaal, associate professor of French and women’s and gender studies; Beth Martin, associate teaching professor of German; and Neysa Goodman, lecturer of French.
The German program had seven pieces consisting of bridal cups, a music box, a block game and more curated by Martin; Mark Rectanus, university professor of German; and William Carter, associate professor of German.
The Russian Studies program had four pieces consisting of the “Icon of the Mother of God of Tolga” and an enameled silver tea set curated by Sheridan.
The Spanish program had four pieces consisting of paintings and woodblock prints curated by Chad Gasta, department chair and professor of Spanish and director of International Studies; Julia Dominguez, associate professor of Spanish; and James Meiroff, lecturer of Spanish.
The U.S. Latino/a Studies program had four pieces consisting of a woodblock print, a lithograph, a poster and a digital print curated by Megan Myers, assistant professor of Spanish and U.S. Latino/a studies; Schaal; and Lucia Suarez, director of U.S. Latino/a studies and associate professor of Spanish.
This exhibition was co-curated and organized by Gennett and Schaal. Support for this exhibition was given by the World Languages and Cultures Department, the American Indian Studies program, the International Studies program, the Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion and the Women’s and Gender Studies program.
There are multiple exhibition programs, and they are all free and open to the public. All programs will be located at Campbell Gallery of Morrill Hall.
In order to attend the programs, University Museums ask that people register in advance by clicking on the program link.
The "Creating Global Understanding" reception is from 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 6.
From noon to 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday will be "Creating Global Understanding Gallery" chats, where faculty will lead informal discussions about the works of art they researched and interpreted.
The "Creating Global Understanding" roundtable, where participants who shaped and contributed to the exhibition will speak about their experience, is from 5 to 6 p.m. on March 5.
