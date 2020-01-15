Women whose leadership has made a difference at Iowa State were honored by the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics on the fourteenth annual Women Impacting ISU calendar.
The 2020 calendar was officially unveiled during a reception recognizing the 12 honorees Wednesday in the Sun Room of the Memorial Union.
“Since 2007, 168 women, faculty, staff and students, including the 12 being honored today, have been recognized for their impact on Iowa State University through their leadership and service,” said Kristine Perkins, public relations and student programs coordinator for the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics. “The idea for the calendar began in October 2005 when Iowa State students attending the Big 12 Student Government Conference at the University of Kansas saw calendars recognizing women on that campus.”
Those students came back to Iowa State and decided that something similar should be implemented here. After receiving a grant in 2006, the first calendar was produced in 2007. Since then, the Catt Center produces the annual calendar through annual funding from the Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion.
After recognizing the committee members who comprised the selection committee, the 12 2020 honorees were awarded one by one with a certificate stating that they were on the calendar.
A small bio was shared about each honoree, detailing their impact at Iowa State and why they were chosen. These bios can be found directly on the calendar itself.
Students selected for the 2020 calendar were Martha Broadnax, senior in political science and Kelsey Culbertson, senior in environmental science.
Faculty selected were Heather Bolles, associate teaching professor in mathematics; Dawn Bratsch-Prince, associate provost for faculty of the Office of the Senior Vice-President and Provost; Cynthia Fletcher, professor in human development and family studies and resource management state specialist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach; and Angela Shaw, associate professor and Extension and Outreach specialist of food microbiology/safety in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition.
Staff chosen for the calendar were Joyce Hagley, secretary II, TRIO Student Support Services Program; Larissa Holtmyer Jones, CEO, Iowa State University Foundation; Angie Hunt, interim director, News Service; Audrey Kennis, student retention coordinator, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences; Janet Krengel, secretary III, philosophy and religious studies; and Allie Parrott, assistant director, Program for Women in Science and Engineering.
Each year, a committee of students, faculty and staff, including past calendar honorees, evaluates the nomination packets and deliberates over the course of two meetings to select the final honorees. The committee chooses the 12 honorees based on their achievements in service, teaching, research, administration and other campus activities.
Six students, two faculty and six professional and scientific employees comprised the 14-member selection committee this year, representing a diverse cross-section of the Iowa State community.
The 2020 calendars are free and can be picked up at the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics and the Margaret Sloss Center for Women and Gender Equity, or staff can have them delivered to their departments by contacting the Catt Center.
