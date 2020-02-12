The Business, Industry and Technology Spring Career Fair provided students with the opportunity to connect with employers for internships and full-time positions within all business majors for over five hours on Wednesday.
Over 140 companies attended the career fair, including major companies like Caterpillar Inc., Principal Financial and International Paper. Although the spring career fair isn’t as large as the fall career fair, around 1800 students on average attend it.
Employers were mainly offering positions within business majors, but students that aren’t in the Ivy College of Business could attend also. Students and alumni were dressed in their best business apparel to impress potential employers and maybe even add a few successful people to their LinkedIn connections.
Kelly Ross, junior in accounting, attended the career fair to get practice talking to employers, see what internships were being offered and to observe.
“I’m not the most outgoing person,” Ross said. “So even just walking through and observing other students, my peers, that are confident and their body language, is helpful for me.”
Kendall Davis, senior in agricultural business, attended the career fair for his first time this spring.
“I’m interested in lending, so I’m looking at a few banks,” Davis said. “I’m mainly looking for an internship for this summer.”
Sarah Balluff, junior in accounting, attended the career fair to find an internship for this summer or the following summer. Balluff has observed the career fair before but never spoke to employers.
“I just learned before, I was very nervous and scared,” Balluff said. “It just seems very intimidating, but it’s a way to find jobs.”
During the Business Career Fair, there was a free “LinkedIn photo booth” on the upper concourse of Hilton. A professional photographer took headshots for students to use as their LinkedIn picture or any other professional headshot needed. Students were lined up to take advantage of this free perk.
Gabriel Cubillo, junior in marketing, attended to try and get a summer internship. Cubillo attended the career fair in the fall and has adapted a strategy.
“I figure out what companies I want to talk to first and make sure I know something about them before I talk to them,” Cubillo said.
For students that wanted to speak with employers on a smaller and less intimidating level, the Ivy College of Business Career Fair Breakfast was the perfect opportunity for them, especially to use as a warm-up for the career fair event in itself.
The Ivy College of Business Career Fair Breakfast is one of the multiple networking events for business students around the career fair intended to give the students even more opportunities to connect with employers.
With the career fair over, students must sit back and wait for phone calls from the employers they applied with. Some may have received a call as early as the night of the career fair, while others may wait months before they hear back.
Many interviews will take place this week in the Memorial Union for summer internships and full-time positions that were on display Wednesday.
